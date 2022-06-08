MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $24.65 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 487,521,319 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

