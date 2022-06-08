Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.46

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220.46 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.26). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 257.20 ($3.22), with a volume of 2,222,636 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.20) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.58).

The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.87.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

