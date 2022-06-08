MahaDAO Price Hits $1.52 on Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $978,345.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00005025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

