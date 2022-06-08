Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $82.87 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,675,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,872,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of TotalEnergies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

