Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 17,226 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 3.99% of LivePerson worth $100,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $30,014.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $114,445.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,948,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,369 shares of company stock worth $183,339. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

