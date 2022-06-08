Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.09.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 1,510,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Macerich by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

