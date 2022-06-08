Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lumentum worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after acquiring an additional 391,641 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lumentum by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

