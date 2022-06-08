LuaSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $12,616.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,295.01 or 0.99989953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001651 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,673,966 coins and its circulating supply is 173,154,600 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.