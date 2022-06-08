Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 253.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,324 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $42,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $6,106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 920.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,182 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

