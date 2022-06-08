Lossless (LSS) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $728,869.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00196908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00397304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029897 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.