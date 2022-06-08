Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $697.10 million and approximately $118.54 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,082,009 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

