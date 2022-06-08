Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $19.50 price target on shares of Loop Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.39. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Loop Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

