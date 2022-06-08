Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 33,512 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,512 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Anthem were worth $40,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $500.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.60. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.95.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

