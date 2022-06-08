Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $39.49 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 283,952 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

NYSE:SSD opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.49 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

