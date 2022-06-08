Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,665 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,806 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.54% of R1 RCM worth $38,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

