Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $46.21 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64,264 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.92% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $46,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

KTOS stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,885. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.