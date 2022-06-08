Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $37.43 Million Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.40% of Endava worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Endava by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $1,792,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 119.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava by 7.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAVA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

DAVA stock opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.04.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

