Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $36,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $363.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.42. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.97 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.