Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.90% of Malibu Boats worth $41,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 132.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $383,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Malibu Boats Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.