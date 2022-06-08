Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 79,868 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.36% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $33,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $74.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

