London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.33% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $40,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.86.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

