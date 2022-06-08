Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Tops $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,321.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.13 or 0.05930225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00205053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00585930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.32 or 0.00611168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00070289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

