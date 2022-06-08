Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.53 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $64.24 or 0.00206342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.53 billion and $522.98 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017092 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,459,606 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

