Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Lightspeed Commerce posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed Commerce.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

LSPD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 902,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

