LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

