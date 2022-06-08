Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

