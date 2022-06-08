Legal & General Group Plc Sells 134,134 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,099,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,134 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $378,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. FIL Ltd increased its position in Newmont by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 545,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 244,236 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Newmont stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.