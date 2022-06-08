Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Latch by 10,730.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381,884 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth $25,620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Latch by 77.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,333 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Latch stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 116,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Latch has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

