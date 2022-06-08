Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.45). Lannett posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lannett.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in Lannett by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,742. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

