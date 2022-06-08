Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $34,954.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

