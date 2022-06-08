Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $523.44 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

