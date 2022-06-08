L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. 146,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,565. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

L’Air Liquide shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 11-10 split was announced on Friday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

