Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,002 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,931,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,692,000 after purchasing an additional 141,042 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 84,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,699,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01.

