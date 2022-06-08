Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,984 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,984 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in SEA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SEA by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SEA by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,523 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $126,961,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.73.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

