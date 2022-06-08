Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,662 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 134.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

