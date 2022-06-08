Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $492,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,690 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

