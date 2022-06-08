Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $465,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,941,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,033,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 298,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

