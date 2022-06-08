Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $376,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

