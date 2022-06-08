Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $191.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $177.86 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.