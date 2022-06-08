Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.78

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 186576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 205,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.