Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes $177,000 Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZINGU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000.

NASDAQ:ZINGU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

