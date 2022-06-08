Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $142,000 Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. cut its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,845 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.07% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,624,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 568,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.