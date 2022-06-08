Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires 4,194 Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHLA. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 410,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 208,574 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHLA stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $508.19 million, a P/E ratio of 140.31 and a beta of -0.03.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

