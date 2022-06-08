Klaytn Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Klaytn has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $45.48 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00159975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00404714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029758 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,844,594,483 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

