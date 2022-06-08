King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 850 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fortinet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

Fortinet stock opened at $305.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.73 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

