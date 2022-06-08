King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 50,089 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,089 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LiveRamp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

