King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Upwork were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Upwork by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Upwork by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 139,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 187,941 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,917 shares of company stock worth $1,039,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.85. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

