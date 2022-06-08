King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of ANSYS worth $64,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $263.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $413.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

