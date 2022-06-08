King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 8,900 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.97% of AZZ worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 46.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. AZZ’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

