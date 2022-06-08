King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 522 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $471.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

